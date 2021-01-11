SPAC, Smart Window Co. Tap GIC For $200M To Back Tie-Up

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 10:09 PM EST) -- A Cantor Fitzgerald-backed special purpose acquisition company and smart window company View said Monday that in connection with their merger agreement, Sidley-led Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC will contribute $200 million to a planned private investment in public equity. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II and View Inc. said in a news release that GIC Private Ltd., working with Sidley Austin LLP, has agreed to commit an additional $200 million through a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, deal that was initially set for $300 million. The expanded PIPE deal, which now totals $500 million, elevates the planned merger's proceeds to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS