Bostock Can't Add Claim Against Ga. County In Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 4:08 PM EST) -- The municipal worker at the heart of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that federal law shields gay and transgender workers from job discrimination may not add a retaliation claim against a Georgia county after a local judge criticized the ruling, a Georgia federal judge has determined. U.S. Magistrate Judge Walter E. Johnson on Friday rejected Gerald Bostock's assertion that Clayton County Juvenile Court Chief Judge Steven Teske is a county employee and therefore an "agent" of Clayton County, which employed Bostock before firing him in June 2013, according to his order. The judge determined that as juvenile court judges in Georgia...

