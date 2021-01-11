DST Workers Settle ERISA Investment Suit For $79M

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 1:18 PM EST) -- DST Systems Inc.'s workers and retirees have struck deals totaling roughly $79 million to settle a proposed ERISA class action accusing their employer, the investment adviser Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. and Ruane's CEO of unwisely investing their retirement savings. The workers and retirees presented a New York federal judge with the deals — a $21.4 million settlement with RCG, a $30.4 million settlement with RCG leader Robert D. Goldfarb and a $26.9 million settlement with DST — on Friday. If approved, the deals would resolve claims that RCG, DST and Goldfarb violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by investing...

