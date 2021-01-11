Pilgrim's Pride Settles Out Of Price-Fixing Case For $75M

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 5:27 PM EST) -- Pilgrim's Pride on Monday became the largest chicken producer yet to settle out of part of a massive price-fixing case in Illinois federal court that's also targeted the likes of Tyson Foods and Perdue. Pilgrim's Pride and direct chicken buyers, or direct purchaser plaintiffs, filed a brief notice of settlement asserting that they had cut a deal resolving "all claims against Pilgrim's." The notice offered no details on the settlement — the latest in a case that has also seen deals between smaller chicken producers and direct and indirect buyers — but Pilgrim's Pride Corp. disclosed in announcing the agreement that it...

