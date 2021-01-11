9th Circ. Judge Worries Doc Wants Privacy Breach 'Free Pass'

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 6:08 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit judge doubted Monday a psychiatrist's efforts to overturn a $1 million jury trial judgment against her for wrongly reporting an Iraq War veteran as a homicide risk, saying she's asking for a "free pass," which would incentivize doctors to report "any form of threat, imagined or dreamed." During a videoconferencing hearing, U.S. Circuit Judge Ryan D. Nelson told Tracie Rivera's counsel, Fred Norton, that if the courts were to accept the psychiatrist's argument, doctors wouldn't be liable for ever reporting a patient as a threat, regardless of its viability. "Your position is they can't be held liable under...

