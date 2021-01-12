Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Cancels 'Unilaterally Scheduled' Vedder Price Depo

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 2:17 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has cancelled a deposition that Vedder Price PC allegedly scheduled "unilaterally" in a dispute with an investment bank client over $800,000 in allegedly unpaid fees and instructed the parties to try resolving discovery disputes without the court.

In a short text order Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein declined to rule on a motion by U.S. Capital Partners LLC seeking to declare some of the information Vedder Price sought irrelevant, writing that "the parties have not completed their efforts to resolve the dispute without court intervention."

However, Judge Gorenstein on Tuesday did cancel an in-person...

