Fallen Taxi Mogul Avoids Prison After Copping To Bribery

Law360, New York (January 11, 2021, 5:43 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Monday allowed former taxi mogul Tony Georgiton to avoid prison for bribery after he admitted making payments to a CEO whose bank had extended him $60 million in yellow-cab medallion business loans. During a virtual sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan ordered Tony Georgiton, 62, to serve nine months of home confinement as part of a probationary sentence. The judge also fined him $95,000 and ordered him to forfeit $287,000. Judge Kaplan cited Georgiton's life of good works — he received more than 100 letters of support — and the dangers of COVID-19 in...

