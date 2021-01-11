Court Approves Deal To End Wash. Coastal Runoff Suit

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 8:45 PM EST) -- A Washington federal court has approved a deal to end a suit that accuses the federal government of failing to ensure that state environmental regulators had pollution controls in place to prevent excessive nutrient runoff from threatening aquatic life in and around Puget Sound. U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour signed off on a stipulated order of dismissal Friday that requires the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Washington Department of Ecology to create a plan for preventing runoff from septic systems and agricultural activities from getting into coastal watersheds. Northwest Environmental Advocates, the environmental group that sued the federal government,...

