Sprint Inks $7.6M FLSA Suit Settlement With Retail Workers

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 9:22 PM EST) -- A group of Sprint retail workers on Friday urged a California federal judge to approve a $7.6 million deal to end claims that the company failed to pay them for their time setting up and closing the stores and other wage violations. The unopposed motion seeks preliminary approval of the settlement for proposed Arizona, Colorado, New York, Ohio and Washington classes, and approval of the settlement for a nationwide class that already received conditional certification in 2019. The lawsuit alleges Sprint violated the Fair Labor Standards Act as well as various state laws. The deal includes 33.33% of the settlement for...

