5th Circ. Tosses $1M Injury Verdict Against La. Casino

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 7:22 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Monday overturned a jury's decision to grant $1 million for future pain and suffering to a woman whose ankle was "in pieces" after a contractor doing work outside a New Orleans casino ran her over with a manlift, finding the award was excessive under two standards. Judge Leslie H. Southwick, writing for the panel, said the $1 million jury award for future pain, suffering, mental anguish, disability, scarring and disfigurement given to Carla Echeverry was excessive under both Louisiana law and the "maximum-recovery rule," which allows for a verdict of 150% of the highest inflation-adjusted recovery in...

