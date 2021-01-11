Avenatti Nike Sentencing Delayed Until May Over Virus Surge

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 7:52 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge agreed Monday to delay for the fifth time the sentencing of Michael Avenatti following his conviction for extorting Nike Inc. after the embattled attorney pointed out the dangers of the spiking coronavirus pandemic all over the country. In a two-sentence order, U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe again moved Avenatti's sentencing from Feb. 17, 2021, to May 7, 2021, following a request from Avenatti's attorneys, who cited the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the Empire State and elsewhere in the U.S. "It is hereby ordered that the sentencing of Defendant Michael Avenatti, currently scheduled for February...

