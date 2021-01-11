Family Sues Over Houston Rockets Scout's Fatal Crash

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 7:51 PM EST) -- The widow of a longtime Houston Rockets scout who died in a bicycle accident in October filed suit on Monday alleging a construction company is responsible for his death because it failed to properly cordon off a sidewalk during a repair. Sheffery Brent "BJ" Johnson, an avid bicyclist who had worked for Houston's NBA team since 1994, broke his neck and died during an evening bike ride after his front tire hit the unfinished sidewalk where Pulice Construction Inc. was doing work. His widow, Claudette Boyance-Johnson, is seeking more than $1 million in damages in Harris County District Court. "Unknown to...

