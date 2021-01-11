Google Hit With $2B Antitrust Suit Over 'Rigging' Its Algorithm

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 11:22 PM EST) -- Video-sharing site Rumble, which reportedly has a large base of politically conservative users, hit Google with a $2 billion antitrust suit Monday in California federal court, accusing the tech giant of unlawfully "rigging" its search algorithm to elevate Google's own YouTube platform over competitors. Toronto-based Rumble alleges that the tech behemoth diverted massive web traffic by manipulating its search algorithm to preferentially display YouTube links in the search results over those of Rumble and other video rivals. The video-sharing site claims that these diversions to YouTube — which even occurred if users searched specifically for videos "on rumble" — deprived it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS