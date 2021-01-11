Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY1 Female Reporters Settle Bias Suit With Charter

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 10:01 PM EST) -- Five female reporters at NY1 and Charter Communications Inc. reached a settlement on age and sex discrimination claims alleging that the broadcaster cut them out of significant on-air opportunities, according to a filing in New York federal court Monday.

Details of the settlement were not disclosed, but U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman signed off on a joint stipulation and an order of dismissal with prejudice, bringing an end to Roma Torre, Kristen Shaughnessy, Jeanine Ramirez, Vivian Lee and Amanda Farinacci's claims that Charter Communications derailed their careers by denying them professional development resources and opportunities to compete for anchor slots....

