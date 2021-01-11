Jimi Hendrix's Brother, Niece Held In Contempt In TM Battle

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 10:14 PM EST) -- A New York federal court on Monday found Jimi Hendrix's brother and niece in contempt for failing to comply with a settlement barring the use of the celebrated guitarist's name and likeness, finding that the pair has continued to use his name to sell memorabilia and solicit donations. Leon Hendrix, his business partners and some of the companies he's associated with admitted to trademark blurring, tarnishment, dilution and false suggestion of connection and agreed to stop using the late rocker's name and likeness to sell alcohol and marijuana products in 2019. The deal included a $2 million judgment against one of...

