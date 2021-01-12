Man Sentenced To 10 Years For $147M Crypto Scam

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 11:58 AM EST) -- A California man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for defrauding investors of $147 million in a massive pyramid scheme, issuing a phony digital currency purportedly backed by billions of dollars' worth of amber and other gemstones. U.S. District Judge John F. Walter on Monday sentenced Steve Chen, 63, also known as "Li Chen" and "Boss," of Bradbury, California, saying Chen's "litany of lies" promoted a scam of "epic proportions." Chen pled guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of tax evasion after the U.S. Department of Justice said he conned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS