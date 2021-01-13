Brown Rudnick Adds Experienced Trial Atty As Partner In NY

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 4:21 PM EST) -- Brown Rudnick LLP is continuing to expand its litigation practice, recently announcing the addition of an experienced partner from Spar & Bernstein PC who had established that firm's corporate business, sports and entertainment practice. David Moreno, who started Monday and is based in New York City, said he decided to join Brown Rudnick because of their shared values and the personal nature of every interaction he had, from the first interview all the way to the CEO. Moreno also said that from a professional point of view, the firm's international presence and reputation gives him an opportunity to expand his practice....

