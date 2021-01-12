1st Circ. Revives Asylum-Seeker's Bid Based On Iraq War Role

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 3:45 PM EST) -- An asylum-seeker who instructed U.S. Army personnel on Iraqi culture during the Iraq War saw the First Circuit revive his case when it nixed a Board of Immigration Appeals ruling that said Iraqis with U.S. ties weren't a specific group that faced peril in Iraq. In Monday's opinion by U.S. Circuit Judge David J. Barron, the three-judge panel scolded an immigration judge and the BIA for ignoring evidence brought by former U.S. Army contractor Salim T. Al Amiri. While the lower courts found that merely being a "Westernized" person like Al Amiri in Iraq was too vague to constitute a persecuted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS