Chinese Investors Seek Class Cert. In $100M EB-5 Fraud Suit

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 2:04 PM EST) -- A group of Chinese investors asked a Florida federal court to certify them as a class in their suit accusing a real estate developer of duping them into an EB-5 visa scheme that cheated them of a combined $99.5 million. The investors, led by Ting Peng and Lin Fu, said Monday that the group's claims hinge on the membership terms of a partnership that was meant to finance a mixed-use commercial property. Each of the investors is in substantially the same situation, making the case appropriate for class certification, they said. "Plaintiffs and each of the other limited partners' claims stand...

