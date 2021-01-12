Fired Hispanic Workers Accuse NY Archdiocese Of Bias

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 7:12 PM EST) -- A trio of church custodians leveled a proposed class and collective action against the Archdiocese of New York, accusing a Harlem parish of ousting all its Hispanic workers and trying to get some of them kicked out of their home. In a Monday complaint filed in New York federal court, Nicolas Guadalupe Ramirez and Estela Rocio Ramirez, who are married, along with Rosalinda Rosales, also accused the archdiocese and parish of violating state laws by denying them severance pay and wage statements. "Even though the plaintiffs, along with their Hispanic coworkers, were faithful parishioners and dedicated employees, the church and the...

