Ex-LA Councilman Wants Probation For Lying To Feds

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 9:46 PM EST) -- One week after California federal prosecutors knocked the U.S. Probation Office's sentencing recommendation of probation for former Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander, the former San Fernando Valley representative has turned around and accused the government on Monday of "ignoring the parameters" of their plea agreement for making false statements in connection with a bribery probe at City Hall. In two filings in California federal court, Englander said Monday that although he admitted accepting a lavish Las Vegas trip, prostitution services and $15,000 in cash from a businessperson, those acts on their own do not constitute any federal crimes because he...

