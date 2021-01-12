Texas Urges Supreme Court To Rebuff Pueblo's Bingo Bid

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 9:54 PM EST) -- Texas has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold a Fifth Circuit decision blocking the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo from offering electronic bingo, saying the tribe's obligation to abide by state anti-gambling laws was settled by the same circuit years ago. The Ysleta Pueblo petitioned the high court in October to overturn a Fifth Circuit panel's April ruling that the federally recognized tribe is prohibited from offering bingo, claiming the panel had wrongly relied on a 1994 circuit decision to find that a 1987 federal law restoring the tribe's federal recognition status barred the tribe's bingo, even though bingo is allowed elsewhere...

