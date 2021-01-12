Cantor Can't Slip Rival Broker's Poaching Suit In UK

Law360, London (January 12, 2021, 10:21 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Tuesday rejected Cantor Fitzgerald's appeal challenging the English court's authority to adjudicate a multimillion-dollar lawsuit claiming the financial services firm poached a rival's employees, saying the case should not be stayed for arbitration proceedings in the U.S. High Court Judge Pushpinder Saini said arbitration required in the United States between Cantor and the competitor, Jefferies Group LLC, under Financial Industry Regulatory Authority rules, did not trigger a stay in proceedings required under English law. The U.K.'s Arbitration Act 1996, he said, maintains that for there to be an arbitration agreement between two litigants there must be a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS