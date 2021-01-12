Feds Want Jury Told Of Ex-Theranos CEO's 'Lavish Lifestyle'

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 7:59 PM EST) -- Prosecutors have asked a California federal judge to deny former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' request to exclude testimony regarding her wealth and "lavish lifestyle" from an upcoming criminal fraud trial, arguing that the information shows she had a "powerful motive" to defraud investors, doctors and the public. In a seven-page opposition brief filed Friday, federal prosecutors argued that details about Holmes' lifestyle, her six-figure salary, her fame and her up-to-$4.5 billion ownership stake in the once high-flying blood-testing startup are key to understanding the alleged fraud scheme. As CEO of Theranos, Holmes traveled on private jets, stayed in luxury hotels and...

