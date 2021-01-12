Tim Hortons Operator's Former CEO Sues To Duck Arbitration

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 10:41 PM EST) -- The former CEO of a corporation that owns and operates Tim Hortons franchises in Mexico has filed suit in New York state court seeking to block the company from forcing him to join pending arbitration over a soured share purchase deal. Mauricio Javier Barrera Garza filed a petition in New York County Supreme Court on Monday seeking to immediately stay, as it pertains to him, pending arbitration brought by MBG Espresso Holdings in fall against THMF México SAPI de CV — the Tim Hortons operator — redacted court records show. MBG, of which Barrera is a majority owner, launched arbitration against...

