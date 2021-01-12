Insurer Wants Out Of Asphalt Slab Injury Suit

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 8:50 PM EST) -- A South Carolina-based insurance company has asked a federal judge to find that it has no duty to indemnify a contracting company in an underlying suit brought by a woman who was struck by a large slab of asphalt that shot out of a truck after it was dislodged by an employee of the contractor. Canal Insurance Co. said in a Monday complaint that C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. Inc. does not qualify as an insured under the business auto liability policy the insurer issued to Powell's Trucking LLC, which employed the woman who filed the underlying suit in a Georgia state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS