East Coast Coalition Sues EPA Over Air Plan Deadlines

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 9:44 PM EST) -- New York and other East Coast states sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, accusing it of missing Clean Air Act deadlines to consider plans to control emissions from states in the Midwest that are upwind so that they don't significantly add pollution to downwind states.

New York, Massachusetts and others said that they are struggling to meet air quality standards for ozone and blamed states that sit upwind for contributing to their pollution levels. States must ensure that they control emissions enough so that their pollution doesn't significantly contribute to high levels in other states — usually to the east — that sit...

