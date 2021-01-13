East Coast Coalition Sues EPA Over Air Plan Deadlines

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 9:44 PM EST) -- New York and other East Coast states sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, accusing it of missing Clean Air Act deadlines to consider plans to control emissions from states in the Midwest that are upwind so that they don't significantly add pollution to downwind states. New York, Massachusetts and others said that they are struggling to meet air quality standards for ozone and blamed states that sit upwind for contributing to their pollution levels. States must ensure that they control emissions enough so that their pollution doesn't significantly contribute to high levels in other states — usually to the east — that sit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS