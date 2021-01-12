FTC's Facebook Antitrust Case Gets New Judge

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 11:13 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission's antitrust case targeting Facebook's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp was moved Tuesday to the D.C. federal judge overseeing a separate challenge from 48 attorneys general. The FTC's case was reassigned from U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper to U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who is already overseeing the case brought by the attorneys general, according to a brief filing notice. The two cases have not yet been consolidated, but Tuesday's notice brings them a little closer together than when they first landed in front of two different judges last month. The FTC and the attorneys general launched...

