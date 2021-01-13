Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Amazon Blasts Parler's Bid To Nix Suspension

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 6:05 PM EST) -- Amazon has told a Seattle federal judge that its decision to suspend Parler's web hosting account had nothing to do with stifling free speech or a conspiracy to help Twitter, and everything to do with the startup social media platform's refusal to remove harmful content.

Amazon Web Services Inc. filed a response late Tuesday to Parler's motion for a temporary restraining order that would block Amazon's suspension of the platform's account and allow it to continue operating.

The response argued that Parler's suit accusing Amazon of bias for shutting down its account after the U.S. Capitol riot last week, is really...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!