BLM Looks To Shrink Protected Land In Calif.

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 4:37 PM EST) -- The Trump administration on Wednesday released a plan to significantly reduce the conservation land in the California desert, in a last-minute, largely symbolic attempt to alter a sprawling renewable energy and conservation plan that prioritizes development on federal land. The new documents, a draft environmental impact statement and plan amendment released by the U.S. Department of the Interior, suggest reducing protected lands under the so-called California Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan by 2.2 million acres, eliminating 1.8 million acres of areas previously identified as of critical environmental concern and eliminating or modifying 68 conservation management actions. The government said that an...

