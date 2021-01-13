Facebook Can't Duck Developer's RICO Suit Over App Access

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 8:31 PM EST) -- A California state judge refused to toss a Swedish app developer's racketeering lawsuit accusing Facebook of tricking developers into producing apps for its platform, saying the company brought a valid cause of action against the social media giant. Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo, in a Tuesday order, overruled Facebook's demurrer against Styleform IT's proposed class action accusing the company of deliberately misleading developers when it revoked access to the first version of its application programming interface, Graph API, which was the primary means to access Facebook's data. While Facebook claimed that Styleform IT's initial 2018 complaint hindered the validity of the...

