Simpson Thacher Steers Silver Lake Fund To $20B Close

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 4:23 PM EST) -- Technology-focused private equity firm Silver Lake, working with Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, announced Wednesday it landed $20 billion for its latest flagship fund. Silver Lake said in a statement that Silver Lake Partners VI hit its card cap for limited partner contributions and nabbed $500 million from the general partner. The Menlo Park, California-based firm said the fund raises its total assets under management and raised capital to roughly $75 billion. "With more than two decades of experience singularly focused on technology investing, Silver Lake is firing on all cylinders as we continue to execute our strategy of helping to...

