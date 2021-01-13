Event Planner Didn't Steal Photogs' 'Real Housewives' Pics

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 10:37 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge has tossed two Atlanta photographers' suit claiming an event planner who hired them infringed copyrighted images of a "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star's engagement, ruling that they granted the planner an implied license to use photos from the shoot. U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg said on Tuesday that event planner Courtney Ajinca and her North Carolina-based company Courtney Ajinca Events LLC don't dispute that photographer Nicholas McElroy and his crew member Bryan Flores own a valid copyright of their photographs or that Ajinca distributed the photographs. Rather, the judge ruled, Ajinca convincingly argued that the photographers...

