Fed. Circ. OKs Nintendo's Alice Win Over $10M Verdict

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 5:45 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Wednesday that a $10 million patent verdict against Nintendo was unfounded, agreeing with a Texas federal judge who threw it out on the grounds that the motion-sensing patent in question covered abstract ideas. The appeals court upheld a post-trial decision by U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn to throw out the verdict won by plaintiff iLife Technologies Inc. for a motion-sensing innovation that iLife said Nintendo of America Inc. copied in the Wii gaming system, which relies heavily on player movements. The appeals court said that under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision, which clarified that abstract ideas implemented by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS