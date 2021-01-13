Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. OKs Nintendo's Alice Win Over $10M Verdict

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 5:45 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Wednesday that a $10 million patent verdict against Nintendo was unfounded, agreeing with a Texas federal judge who threw it out on the grounds that the motion-sensing patent in question covered abstract ideas.

The appeals court upheld a post-trial decision by U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn to throw out the verdict won by plaintiff iLife Technologies Inc. for a motion-sensing innovation that iLife said Nintendo of America Inc. copied in the Wii gaming system, which relies heavily on player movements.

The appeals court said that under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision, which clarified that abstract ideas implemented by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!