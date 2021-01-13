Iraqi Venture Says Former Dechert Clients Can't Hide Docs

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 10:04 PM EST) -- Two former Dechert LLP clients can't hold back documents related to the firm's alleged role in a bribery scheme involving Iraqi regulators, an Iraqi telecommunications venture has told a Pennsylvania federal court, calling their privilege arguments "groundless." Iraq Telecom Ltd. claimed on Tuesday that the Philadelphia-based firm's former clients, Pierre Gergi B. Youssef and Mansour Farid Succar, have wrongly zeroed in on England's legal professional privilege as a basis for withholding certain documents related to London home purchases, saying their application of English law is bungled. Youssef and Succar "seek the illusion of complexity through a non-English lawyer's unqualified and incompetent musings...

