Amazon Drivers Tell Justices 9th Circ. Got Arb. Ruling Right

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 10:05 PM EST) -- A proposed class of Amazon delivery drivers urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday not to take up the e-commerce giant's petition to undo a Ninth Circuit win for them, arguing that the circuit court got it right when it held that the drivers needn't arbitrate their misclassification claims. The split Ninth Circuit panel handed down its decision in August, finding that Bernadean Rittmann and other drivers in the Amazon Flex program are transportation workers engaged in interstate commerce even if they only make deliveries in one state. That means Amazon.com Inc. and Amazon Logistics Inc. can't force the drivers to arbitrate their...

