Lloyd's Underwriters Look To Halt Arbitration Over Fees

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 9:40 PM EST) -- Lloyd's of London underwriters urged a California court in an emergency motion on Tuesday to halt arbitration initiated by a tire company that they have accused of colluding with a law firm to inflate fees owed under an insurance policy. The underwriters, who are suing Horizon Tire Inc. and its "co-conspirator" law firm, the Washington, D.C.-based litigation boutique Weisbrod Matteis & Copley PLLC, over their allegedly "shocking and shameful opportunism and avarice," told the court that they could be "irreparably harmed" if the arbitration continues, citing the risk of inconsistent rulings. The arbitration initiated by Horizon relates to a dispute over...

