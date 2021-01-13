Tribe Reaches $10M Settlement With Mining Cos. In Toxic Spill

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 10:28 PM EST) -- The Navajo Nation said Wednesday that it had reached a $10 million settlement with two mining companies it sued over the 2015 Gold King Mine waste spill that poisoned waterways used by the tribe. The agreement with mining companies Kinross and Sunnyside Gold Corporation ends the Navajo Nation's dispute with them, but the tribe said it will continue fighting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other parties involved in the spill. Andrew K. Walsh of Hueston Hennigan LLP, counsel for the tribe, told Law360 in a phone interview that while the deal is a "good, important" settlement, the federal government continues to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS