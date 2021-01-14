Judge Says Sovereign Immunity Bars Tribe From Injury Suit

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 6:51 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has ruled that sovereign immunity protects the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe from litigation by a man who broke his wrist after slipping and falling down a staircase in the tribe's bingo hall, adopting a magistrate judge's October recommendation and entirely dismissing the case. U.S. District Judge Ron Clark said that his court "lacks both personal and subject-matter jurisdiction" in Texas resident Burrel Jones' personal injury case since the tribe never waived its sovereign immunity right. "To clarify, because Jones challenges the Restoration Act, a federal statute, and the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, the court agrees that it...

