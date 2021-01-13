Olympic Swimmer Charged Following Capitol Riots

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 10:01 PM EST) -- Two-time U.S. Olympic swimming gold medalist Klete Keller was charged Wednesday in D.C. federal court for allegedly participating in the riots last week at the U.S. Capitol. Keller has been accused via criminal complaint of obstructing law enforcement engaged in official duties incident to civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted buildings or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. According to a statement of facts from an FBI investigator that was filed with the complaint, a man who fit Keller's description and was wearing a Nike Team USA jacket was seen in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS