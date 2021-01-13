Whistleblowers Win $5.5M Atty Fees In Boston Scientific Case

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 10:37 PM EST) -- Whistleblowers who settled a False Claims Act suit against Boston Scientific after years of litigation won the $5.5 million in attorney fees that the medical device maker called "grossly excessive and disproportionate," according to an order made public by the New Jersey federal court on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez wrote in his order that the attorneys' hourly rates were reasonable, and he adopted the magistrate judge's report and recommendation as to the hourly rates, an 850-hour reduction that he called "an appropriate analogue to the problem of vague entries" and a 10% downward reduction. Judge Vazquez also agreed...

