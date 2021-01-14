Michelman & Robinson Barred From NFLer's Contract Suit

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 7:23 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has disqualified an attorney and his law firm from representing an NFL player who is suing his agent, saying the attorney has insider knowledge that he appears to already be using in the case. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald ruled that Peter R. Ginsberg and his firm, Michelman & Robinson LLP, cannot represent J.R. Reed in his suit against Sportstars Inc. and agent Ronald Slavin II, given that Ginsberg had advised Sportstars for more than 25 years. According to the order, Ginsberg had represented Sportstars in the negotiation of Slavin's employment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS