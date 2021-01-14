Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Michelman & Robinson Barred From NFLer's Contract Suit

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 7:23 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has disqualified an attorney and his law firm from representing an NFL player who is suing his agent, saying the attorney has insider knowledge that he appears to already be using in the case.

In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald ruled that Peter R. Ginsberg and his firm, Michelman & Robinson LLP, cannot represent J.R. Reed in his suit against Sportstars Inc. and agent Ronald Slavin II, given that Ginsberg had advised Sportstars for more than 25 years.

According to the order, Ginsberg had represented Sportstars in the negotiation of Slavin's employment...

