MIT Prof. Charged With Fraud For Allegedly Hiding China Work

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 3:21 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor lied about his funding from Chinese research and talent recruitment programs, federal prosecutors said Thursday, unveiling fraud charges against the nanotechnology researcher accusing him of hiding his cooperation with the foreign power on grant applications and tax forms. The case against MIT professor Gang Chen alleged that he failed to disclose his Chinese associations while applying for grant funding from the U.S. Department of Energy. It is the second prosecution of its kind in the Boston-area after the government brought similar charges nearly a year ago against Harvard University professor Charles Lieber, accusing him of hiding his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS