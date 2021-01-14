Feds Tell 7th Circ. $30M Kidney Failure Award Still Unjustified

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 10:52 PM EST) -- A federal lawyer told the Seventh Circuit on Thursday that a $29.7 million award for a kidney failure patient shouldn't stand, saying that a judge shirked the proper analysis needed when finding that the patient bore no blame for the progression of his hypertension. Patient Kevin Clanton's case against the federally funded Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation is at the Seventh Circuit for the second time after the appeals court initially said — in an opinion written by now-Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett — that Clanton's bench trial judge needed to elucidate the reasoning for finding Clanton 0% responsible for the...

