6th Circ. Won't Stop Ex-FDA Chief's Opioid MDL Testimony

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 9:46 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit said on Thursday that it won't stop a lower court from forcing a former U.S. Food and Drug Administration director to be deposed in multidistrict opioid litigation before he clocks in to work in an unspecified role in the Biden administration. In a unanimous and unsigned five-page ruling, the panel said that it wouldn't block a lower court decision allowing the immediate deposition of David Kessler in an opioid MDL targeting pharmaceutical companies such as Allergan, Endo Pharmaceuticals and Teva Pharmaceuticals. Kessler led the FDA from 1990 to 1997 and currently co-chairs President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 transition advisory board...

