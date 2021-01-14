Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Marriott Beats Suit Over Data Breach Affecting 5.2M Guests

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 7:08 PM EST) -- Marriott International Inc. has won dismissal of a proposed federal class action in California stemming from hackers improperly accessing 5.2 million guests' personal information using Russia-based login credentials, after an internal probe found that no "sensitive" data was exposed.

In a Tuesday order, U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter rejected six claims made by Marriott guest Arifur Rahman in the wake of the hotel giant's March 2020 disclosure of the incident — including one that Marriott violated the data breach prong of California's Consumer Privacy Act, under which plaintiffs can seek up to $750 in damages for each exposed record....

