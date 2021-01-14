Cyberpunk 2077 Maker Hit With Investor Suit Over Game Flop

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 11:47 PM EST) -- The Polish company behind the highly anticipated video game Cyberpunk 2077 knew the bug-ridden game was "virtually unplayable" on Xbox and PlayStation systems but misled investors as to its technical viability and pressed on with its release, actions that tanked the company's stock value, shareholders said Thursday. For years, CD Projekt SA and its top brass hyped its development of Cyberpunk 2077, which it said would be an "open world, narrative-driven role-playing game," according to the proposed class action filed in California federal court. The game was touted as being compatible with several platforms, including Sony's PlayStation 5, Microsoft's Xbox, Google's...

