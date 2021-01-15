3 Benefits Takeaways From New Surprise Medical Billing Law

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 12:23 PM EST) -- A new federal law clamping down on surprise medical billing will likely trigger a short-term increase in employers' compliance spending, a long-term decrease in patients' out-of-pocket medical costs and an as-yet-unknown impact on employee health plans' overall price tag, experts say. The No Surprises Act, which was signed into law Dec. 27 after being tucked into the year-end spending bill, protects patients from getting slapped with surprise bills after visits to the emergency room or their regular medical providers, leaving any payment disputes up to their plan and provider to resolve. The law, many years in the making, goes into effect...

