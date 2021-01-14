7th Circ. Won't Keep Clearview BIPA Case In Federal Court

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 9:16 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit held Thursday that a lower court correctly sent back to state court a biometric privacy lawsuit against facial recognition technology company Clearview AI, saying the residents who sued were free to avoid federal court by narrowing their claims. Emphasizing that "allegations matter" when it comes to determining an individual's standing to pursue a biometric privacy claim in federal court, a three-judge panel said "it's no secret" that Illinois residents Melissa Thornley, Deborah Benjamin-Koller and Josue Herrera took care to accuse Clearview AI of unlawfully profiting from pictures it scanned on the internet without also alleging they suffered a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS