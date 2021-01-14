$110M Fees Probed In $650M Facebook Biometric Privacy Deal

Law360, San Francisco (January 14, 2021, 11:11 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday questioned a $110 million fee bid by attorneys representing Illinois Facebook users in a "groundbreaking" $650 million proposed settlement of claims that the social media giant's facial recognition technology violated their biometric privacy rights, suggesting that a fraction of that might be more appropriate. U.S. District Judge James Donato lauded the deal during a final approval hearing Thursday, dubbing this "a groundbreaking settlement in a novel area" and calling the 22% claim rate "pretty phenomenal" and a "new benchmark." But he also had questions about class counsel's request for $110 million in attorney fees and...

